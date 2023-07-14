Truist Financial Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $182.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.