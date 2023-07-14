Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

