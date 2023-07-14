UBS Group Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $40.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

