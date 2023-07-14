UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.13

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and traded as low as $43.25. UCB shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 7,290 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCB Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

UCB Increases Dividend

UCB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4583 per share. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

