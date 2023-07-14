UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.13

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and traded as low as $43.25. UCB shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 7,290 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UCB Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.
UCB Increases Dividend
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.