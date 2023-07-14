Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $61.44 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.44 million and $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00859964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00118265 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18332899 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,113,733.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

