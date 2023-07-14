UMA (UMA) Price Tops $1.66 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00005480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,673,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,480,047 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

