Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

