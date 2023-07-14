United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $184.44. 883,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,104. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.