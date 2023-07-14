United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

