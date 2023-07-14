USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 512.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 567.6%.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,182. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

