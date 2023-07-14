Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 362,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $333.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vacasa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 112,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

