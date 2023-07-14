VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading 2.3% Higher

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.50. 205,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,418% from the average session volume of 13,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.