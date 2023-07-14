Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.70. The company had a trading volume of 222,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,533. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

