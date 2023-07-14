Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 617,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 191,900 shares.The stock last traded at $244.00 and had previously closed at $240.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

