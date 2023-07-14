Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 760,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.