Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Designs Corp

Financial Designs Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Financial Designs Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $413.45. 1,613,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,464. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

