Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $224.27. 950,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,467. The stock has a market cap of $309.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

