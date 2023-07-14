Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VNWTF remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.