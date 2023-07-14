Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VNWTF remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.