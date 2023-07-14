Velas (VLX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $667,979.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,474,512,201 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,512,199 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

