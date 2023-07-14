Verge (XVG) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $104.73 million and $47.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,147.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00309991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00860004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00530623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00061649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00118847 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,325,319 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,325,313 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

