Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 5.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.97% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $196,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,324. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.49.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.