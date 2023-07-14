Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $84,825.36 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $84,825.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00312352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00861724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00529618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00119271 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,189,122 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

