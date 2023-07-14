Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 80,816 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 80,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,527,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,665,143.76.

On Friday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $11,615,865.84.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.78. 215,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex



Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

