Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 19,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

