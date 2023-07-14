Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading 6% Higher

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.09). 1,961,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,042,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.02).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.16 million, a PE ratio of 612.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

