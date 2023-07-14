Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $72.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

