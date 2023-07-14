Wedbush Trims Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Target Price to $7.00

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of THRX stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,963,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

