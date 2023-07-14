Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $290.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $342.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $343.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

