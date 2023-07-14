Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.