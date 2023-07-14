Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $130.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

