Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO remained flat at $12.51 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.