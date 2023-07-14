Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,201 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

