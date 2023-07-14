Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
