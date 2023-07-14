WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 7.5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 7,350,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,127,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

WeWork Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WeWork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WeWork by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

