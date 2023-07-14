Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,229.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF remained flat at $43.94 during trading on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

