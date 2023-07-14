Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,229.0 days.
Whitbread Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF remained flat at $43.94 during trading on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.
Whitbread Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.