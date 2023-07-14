Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

