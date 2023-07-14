Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $127.62. 413,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

