Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.91

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as low as $28.33. Wilmar International shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 31,613 shares traded.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Stories

