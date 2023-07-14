Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 171.3% in June

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the June 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.5 days.
Winpak Stock Performance
Shares of WIPKF stock remained flat at $31.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Winpak has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.85.
About Winpak
