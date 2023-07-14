Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 171.3% in June

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the June 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.5 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WIPKF stock remained flat at $31.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Winpak has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Get Winpak alerts:

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.