WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $62.49. 22,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 43,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

