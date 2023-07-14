XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XP Power Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of XPPLF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. XP Power has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.