XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XP Power Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of XPPLF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. XP Power has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.