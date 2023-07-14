XYO Reaches Market Cap of $48.49 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $48.49 million and $972,079.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,196.11 or 0.99994589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

