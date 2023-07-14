Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5657 per share. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.