Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.
Yankuang Energy Group shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.