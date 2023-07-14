ZClassic Price Hits $0.0564 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $523,840.17 and $46.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00103529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

