12,400 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

