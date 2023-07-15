15,873 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

O opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

