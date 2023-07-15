1,605 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

