180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
TURN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $322,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.