180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $322,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

