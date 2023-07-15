19,616 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

