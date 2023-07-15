2,326 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

