3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $37,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

